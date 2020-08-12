Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer gets 2m ‘dislikes’ on YouTube

Posted: Aug 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer gets 2m ‘dislikes’ on YouTube

Photo: Sadak 2/YouTube

The trailer of Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial, Sadak 2, was released Wednesday morning, and just in a few hours, it has become one of the most disliked videos.

The movie, which stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, has so far gotten 129,000 hits and over two million dislikes on YouTube with more than 4.1M views.

The trailer has triggered the nepotism debate in Bollywood once again after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film won’t be screened in cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic but will be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 28 onwards.

Sadak 2 trailer sparked the debate on Twitter demanding a ban on the movie. It comes after Mahesh Bhatt was linked to Sushant’s death. The Mumbai police had even summoned him to record his statement in the case.

Sanjay Dutt, one of the cast members, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and has taken a break from work. Dutt and his family have not publicly confirmed the reports but the actor said in a tweet Tuesday that he was taking a “short break from work for some medical treatment”.

