Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Kubra Khan revisits her childhood in London

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

British Pakistani actor Kubra Khan swung into her childhood memories as she took a stroll in London.

The Na Maloom Afraad star took to Instagram to share a video of her on the swings.

“I grew up on these swings. Growing up I’d spend hours.. listening to music and daydreaming about Lord knows what. Years down.. Not much has changed,” said Khan.

She said it makes her happy that her childhood home hasn’t changed much. Khan completed her caption with the hashtag ‘aren’t we all kids inside’.

Khan started her modelling career in London where she was born and raised. She also worked in a Bollywood film Welcome to Karachi but in a recent interview, she revealed that she enjoys working in Pakistan more than she does anywhere else. 

She made her film debut in the 2014 Pakistani comedy-thriller film Na Maloom Afraad in 2014. Her television appearances include a series of acclaimed projects including Sang-e-Mar Mar (2016), Alif Allah Aur Insaan (2017), Muqabil (2017), Shaadi Mubarak Ho (2017), Andaz-e-Sitam (2017) and Laal (2018).

