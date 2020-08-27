Shooting resumes for KGF: Chapter 2 after six months

Days after the team of KGF confirmed that shooting for the film’s sequel will resume from August 26 , actor Prakash Raj shared two pictures from the set.

Raj tweeted that he was ‘back to work’ and shared photographs in which he is dressed in a grey suit. The shooting is reportedly going on in Bengaluru. KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead role of Rocky .

Start Camera..Action… BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

Earlier, director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to share a photo of the crew walking towards the shooting spot.

When the lockdown was imposed by the Indian government on March 24, the team of KGF: Chapter 2 had to halt the film’s shoot. The team has about 20 to 25 days of shooting left.

Sanjay Dutt, who is also the part of KGF, was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer and is expected to fly to the US for treatment. He also announced a break from work for his medical treatment. According to the film’s camp, he has completed the majority of his work with just three days of shooting left.

Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. KGF: Chapter 1 ended with the death of Garuda, which will now bring his uncle Adheera into the frame as he will fight to own the Kingdom. Dutt aka Adheera will be seen engaging in a power struggle with Rocky, played by Yash, over the control of the gold mines in KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty and will be released in five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, KGF: Chapter 2 will not release on October 23, as earlier reported. Recently, executive producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films revealed that the team will wait for theatres to reopen in the country before releasing the film.