Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

US singer Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, her partner Orlando Bloom confirmed on social media Thursday. This is the first child of the couple.

The couple said they were “floating with love and wonder” after their daughter’s “safe and healthy arrival”.

The pair also shared a black-and-white picture of them holding Daisy.

Perry revealed she was pregnant in the music video for her single Never Worn White earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Perry gave fans a sneak peek of her baby nursery on Instagram, revealing the child’s crib, changing table and even a hilarious onesie with Bloom’s face all over it.

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 and reportedly split 10 months later before reuniting in early 2018. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year.

Both Perry and Bloom have previously been married. Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The pair share a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.