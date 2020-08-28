Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

US singer Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, her partner Orlando Bloom confirmed on social media Thursday. This is the first child of the couple.
The couple said they were “floating with love and wonder” after their daughter’s “safe and healthy arrival”.
The pair also shared a black-and-white picture of them holding Daisy.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Perry revealed she was pregnant in the music video for her single Never Worn White earlier this year.
Earlier this month, Perry gave fans a sneak peek of her baby nursery on Instagram, revealing the child’s crib, changing table and even a hilarious onesie with Bloom’s face all over it.
Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 and reportedly split 10 months later before reuniting in early 2018. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year.
Both Perry and Bloom have previously been married. Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The pair share a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.