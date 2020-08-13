Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan expecting second child

Photo: File

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. 

The couple confirmed the good news in a joint statement on Wednesday and thanked their well-wishers for all their love and support.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Related: Aamir Khan to shoot ‘Forrest Gump’ remake in Turkey

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple on social media. Khan’s sister Soha also posted a picture calling the Omkara actor, ‘The Quadfather’.

“Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy – and radiant as ever !” said Soha.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on 2012 and became parents to Taimur Ali Khan in December 20, 2016. The three-and-half-year-old is already a favourite with the paparazzi.

On the work front, Kareena will next be starring opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was scheduled to release this December but has been postponed to December 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saif will be seen in Amazon Prime show Dilli and films Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2.






 

 
 

 
