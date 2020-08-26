John Abraham, Rao’s first look from cross-border love story revealed

The first look of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari from a cross-border love story starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh has been revealed.

In the picture, John can be seen wearing a turban, while Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen dressed in a pastel kurta and sharara, with an olive green dupatta.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: “To new beginnings…”

John and Aditi’s story is set in 1947, around the time of Pakistan and India’s partition. Aditi Rao Hydari plays John Abraham’s love interest and the younger version of Neena Gupta’s character in the film.

John Abraham will be essaying the role of a Sardar for the first time in the yet-untitled film. The two will be seen playing Arjun Kapoor’s grandparents in the film.

The film’s shooting resumed after the pandemic-led shutdown recently and will take place over 10 days.

The two will be shooting for their part for a week during the indoor schedule. They will then reunite with the team for a brief outdoor shoot scheduled in October.

John Abraham, who is also producing the film, said in a statement, “The team has taken extreme care, following all the SOPs, issued by the ministries and the authorities. As a producer, it’s important for me to look out for our cast and crew.”

Speaking of his character in the film, John said, “When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse.”

John Abraham was last seen in the comedy film Pagalpanti. His upcoming projects include Satyameva Jayate 2, Mumbai Saga and Attack.

Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in the film V, which will release on Amazon Prime Video. She will also feature in The Girl On The Train, Hey Sinamika and Tughlaq Durbar.