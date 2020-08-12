Meet TikToker Jam Safdar who rides tigers, stops airplanes

He travels on Aladdin’s flying carpet, rides tigers, repels bullets, stops airplanes and trains with his bare hands and drives motorcycles across seas.

He’s Jam Safdar, not a VFX expert or a mutant, but a TikTok star hailing from Bahawalpur’s Ghoorkot village. He’s a farmer by profession who’s making headlines with his video editing skills on TikTok and Facebook.

“I used to see my son making video clips. I liked that and wanted to try it myself,” the TikToker said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Wednesday.

When he was new to the application, he didn’t get a good response from users but things changed drastically once he began editing them.

“When I began to edit, the response became massive,” he said. Safdar now has almost 700,000 followers on the app and his videos have gathered over eight million views.

“Whatever I do, I do with consistency and passion. I once dreamed of becoming a professional actor and getting a higher education, but our village lacks a lot of resources and that’s a big hurdle for us,” Safdar said.

He is now taking a video-editing courses to enhance his skills and wants to become a professional video editor. Safdar says he knows how to work on almost all video-editing software.