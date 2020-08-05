Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
Entertainment

Iqra Aziz’s smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything

Posted: Aug 5, 2020
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Yasir Hussain/ Instagram

Making the most of Eidul Azha in quarantine, celebrity power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz shared adorable photos on social media.

Hussain turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Aziz and extended Eid greetings.

Without missing any chance to make his wife feel special, Hussain said Aziz’s smile makes him forget everything.

Through thick and thin, numerous controversies and bashing on social media platforms, the couple has always enjoyed every moment together.

Earlier, the duo took to social media to share with their fans how they are spending their time in quarantine by taking care of each other.

In his free time, Hussain has been braiding his wife’s hair. He is quite good at it because he has had experience braiding his own hair.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28, 2019. Their beautiful day-time wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family members.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

