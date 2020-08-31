What makes Iqra Aziz’s wedding ring so special?

Actor Iqra Aziz has taken to social media to show off her wedding ring to her fans.

In an Instagram post on Friday, she revealed that it belongs to her husband Yasir Hussain’s mother. Aziz also thanked her husband aka “babzu” for gifting it to her.

But their PDA didn’t end here as Hussain also left a comment on his wife’s sun-kissed photo: app per juch rahi hai (it suits you).

The power couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28, 2019. Their beautiful day-time wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family members.

In January, they gave us major couple goals with their honeymoon pictures as well.