India’s Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Sushant’s death

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

According to Hindustan Times, the court said that said the Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing the case.

The CBI team is slated to travel to Mumbai to probe the actor’s death amid speculation that the Mumbai police may continue a parallel probe into it.

The court asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence it has collected to the agency. A “fair, competent and impartial probe” is the need of the hour to stop speculation, the apex said.

The apex court had reserved its judgement on Chakraborty’s petition after a hearing on August 11.

Based on Rajput’s father KK Singh’s complaint that Rhea Chakraborty was responsible for abetment of his son’s suicide, the Patna police registered an FIR on July 25.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.