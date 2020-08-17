Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Indian fans unhappy as Aamir Khan meets Turkey’s first lady

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Indian fans unhappy as Aamir Khan meets Turkey’s first lady

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha met on Sunday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s wife Emine Ergogan.

In the picture, Aamir is seen sitting and chatting with the First Lady at the balcony of the Huber Mansion. Dressed in a blue and white checkered shirt and denim, Aamir discussed his latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha and its shooting in Turkey.

However, Aamir’s meeting the first lady didn’t go well with netizens who seemed to be unhappy with the actor amid the strained ties between India and Turkey.

After Article 370 was scrapped in Kashmir last year, the relationship between Turkey and India had deteriorated.

Related: Aamir Khan to shoot ‘Forrest Gump’ remake in Turkey

Khan is currently in Turkey to complete the remaining half of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 US comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks, in Turkey as India has barred film shoots due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In March, the Punjab schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha was cut short abruptly due to the pandemic. The shoot will now resume after nearly five months.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role and is the official Hindi remake of the film Forrest Gump. 

This isn’t the first time that Khan has visited Turkey. In 2017, the Turkish government had extended him an invitation to promote his film Superstar in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
aamir khan Forest Gump
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan introduces new family member on social media
Ayeza Khan introduces new family member on social media
Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 trailer gets 2m 'dislikes' on YouTube
Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer gets 2m ‘dislikes’ on YouTube
Sanam Baloch shares daughter's picture for the first time
Sanam Baloch shares daughter’s picture for the first time
Qabool video: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted bail
Qabool video: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted bail
Sanam Jung's reaction on her sister's wedding
Sanam Jung’s reaction on her sister’s wedding
Meet TikToker Jam Safdar who rides tigers, stops airplanes
Meet TikToker Jam Safdar who rides tigers, stops airplanes
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral
VIDEO: Get to know Pakistan's most wanted Churails
VIDEO: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung's sister
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung’s sister
Asked wife not to gain 'unnecessary' weight, says Aagha Ali
Asked wife not to gain ‘unnecessary’ weight, says Aagha Ali
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.