Indian fans unhappy as Aamir Khan meets Turkey’s first lady

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha met on Sunday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s wife Emine Ergogan.

In the picture, Aamir is seen sitting and chatting with the First Lady at the balcony of the Huber Mansion. Dressed in a blue and white checkered shirt and denim, Aamir discussed his latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha and its shooting in Turkey.

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

However, Aamir’s meeting the first lady didn’t go well with netizens who seemed to be unhappy with the actor amid the strained ties between India and Turkey.

After Article 370 was scrapped in Kashmir last year, the relationship between Turkey and India had deteriorated.

#aamirkhan SSR was your CO StAR in PK – No tweet/No condolence message from you – you made video for Chinese people for COVId because they watch your movie and these Chinese killed our Army people – turkey supports Pakistan and they also kill our army – Shame in you-I think u got pic.twitter.com/v3Gmrjrbsh — Nilotpal Mrinal (@nilotpalm3) August 17, 2020

Choose your heroes wisely. #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/obLu6yseEP — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) August 16, 2020

Won’t be surprised if #AamirKhan feels unsafe again in India. pic.twitter.com/JxZMlUF90u — Arnab Goswami (@Arnab_RBharat) August 17, 2020

No single tweet for SSR justice#iwillbycottyou pic.twitter.com/YeMcowx4i2 — naresh sahu (@nareshs99199241) August 17, 2020

Related: Aamir Khan to shoot ‘Forrest Gump’ remake in Turkey

Khan is currently in Turkey to complete the remaining half of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 US comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks, in Turkey as India has barred film shoots due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In March, the Punjab schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha was cut short abruptly due to the pandemic. The shoot will now resume after nearly five months.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role and is the official Hindi remake of the film Forrest Gump.

This isn’t the first time that Khan has visited Turkey. In 2017, the Turkish government had extended him an invitation to promote his film Superstar in the country.