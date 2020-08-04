ICYMI: Have you seen the 10 best Pakistani dramas?

Television dramas remain a popular source of entertainment for many people in Pakistan. Some shows go on to become so popular that their finales are shown in cinemas too. The country’s recent obsession with Humayun Saeed and Ayza Khan-starrer Meray Paas Tum Ho speaks volume about the popularity of the TV industry.

While many contemporary shows focus on family drama, some directors are trying to change the game by showcasing myriad of social issues. We saw the difficulties faced by rape survivors in getting justice in Ruswai, the gruelling reality of child abuse in Udaari and Kankar showed the journey of a domestic violence survivor.

As an ode to Pakistan’s drama industry, let’s take a look at 10 best dramas for the past 50 years. It’s by no means an exhaustive list, but one that has attempted to highlight the diversity of content produced in Pakistan.

Khuda Ki Basti (1969)

This drama is credited as the first-ever play aired by PTV. It began the tradition of on-screen adaptations in Pakistan as the story was adapted from a novel of the same name by Shaukat Siddiqui.

Starring stalwarts like Qazi Wajid in one telecast and a very young Behroze Sabzwari in the other, this serial has actually aired in 1969, 1974 and 1990. The story goes that Zulfikar Bhutto insisted on recasting it in 1974 as it was his favourite drama and owing to the film decaying in the archives the entire play was remade. The storyline addressed social issues and thus the play was fairly aligned with Bhutto’s politics. It is the story of a widow raising her family with limited financial means.

Zer Zabar Pesh (1974)

Written by Haseena Moin and starring Shakeel, Roohi Bano, Jamshed Ansari and Qazi Wajid this drama is a story of rich boy troubled by marriage proposals. His cousin claims the proposals are attracted to his wealth not to his personality. This triggers a bet in which Khurram (Shakeel) sets off to pursue the life of a normal man and an ordinary job. Watch him manage his eccentric boss’s personal and professional affairs along with the entire family.

Waris (1979)

This legendary play is credited with bringing the country to a literal standstill with each episode. Apparently, the streets emptied as people congregated around television sets to watch Waris. Written by Amjad Islam Amjad this is story of a Punjabi feudal family. It captures their internal and external struggles to amass, and sustain, wealth and power. Two cousins bring to light internal fissures and personal desires in feudal system as they pursue opposite paths in this family drama.

Ankahi (1982)

Ankahi stars Shehnaz Sheikh, Salim Nasir, Jamshed Ansari, Shakeel and Javed Sheikh. Written by Haseena Moin it is the story of Sana, a girl with big dreams and bigger issues which include her younger brother Jibran’s heart problem along with the arrival of her Angrezi Khala. Catch Sana navigate her way through life and transform from a carefree graduate to seriously heartbroken women en route. Jamshed Ansari and Salim Nasir provide brilliant comic relief in this occasionally heavy series.

Angan Tehra (1985)

Written by Anwar Maqsood, this was Salim Nasir’s last play after which he passed away. If Nasir’s comedy was entertaining in Ankahi, he was on another level in Angan Tehra portraying Akbar, a classical dancer forced to become a domestic servant as his dance academy closed. His employers are Jehan Ara (Bushra Ansari) and Mehboob Ahmed (Shakeel) a childless couple plagued with increasing poverty to an extent that they never pay Akbar. Together with Akbar’s help they aim to earn by renting out the spare room. With plenty of references to social and political occurrences, history along with brilliantly crafted comedy and satire, this is a must watch classic.

Ainakwala Jinn (1993)

With few series made for children in Pakistan, Abdul Hameed’s Ainakwala Jinn thoroughly entertained the 90’s kids and cannot be ignored. Combining science fiction, fantasy and comedy, the show was holistic entertainment set on the classic divides of the evil jadugars and churails opposite the jinns and paris. It even bought new era concepts of microchip implants to the screen and very desi aliens. This engrossing series aired for three long years because of its popularity.

Janjal Pura (1997)

Shahid Nadeem’s Janjal Pura depicted the social issues in a lower-middle-class neighbourhood. From warring politicians to overpopulation, marginalized transgender community and dreams of a better life abroad this drama was full of taboos left undiscussed till its telecast. The ensemble class delivered some memorable performances which include the portrayal of transgender Reema (Mehmood Aslam) and Cheemi Guru (Nayyar Ejaz). Savera Nadeem played the family planning advisor. Particularly memorable are the questions the drama raised about the position of transgender individuals, multiple marriages and family planning all against tremendous comedic charm.

Alpha Bravo Charlie (1998)

Out of all the dramas made on the armed forces in Pakistan, Alpha Bravo Charlie is perhaps that most loved. Strongly embodying the themes of patriotism, love and friendship it featured three officers from different backgrounds making their mark in the military. Ehd e Wafa’s General Faraz was a Sword of Honour winning graduate in this series. It bought to light the many different missions the army undertakes including peacekeeping in warzones and the difficulties officers experience in those circumstances.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012)

Umera Ahmed’s contemporary story of boy meets girl and parent’s don’t approve is set against concerns of class, single parenting, and upward mobility. Heartthrob Fawad Khan plays a rich boy turned civil servant and Sanam Saeed plays a poor girl turned civil servant. Familiarity at university and a chance encounter at the workplace, attracts Zarun to Kashaf what follows is a sensitive story about careers, relationships and life itself.

Yaqeen ka Safar (2017)

This drama starring Ahad Raza Mir, Sajjal Ali and Hira Mani is a story of self-confidence and determination. Written by Farhat Ishtiaq, it weaves together the social stigmas faced by three different protagonists and their response to them. What follows is each individual’s journey of acceptance, determination, moving forward from past traumas along with embracing life again.