Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Pakistan can produce Ertugrul-like dramas with govt’s support: Humayun Saeed

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Pakistan can produce Ertugrul-like dramas with govt’s support: Humayun Saeed

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Actor and producer Humayun Saeed feels its about time that the Pakistani drama industry makes shows on Islamic history. It, however, cannot be possible without the government’s support.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV anchorperson Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday, Saeed seemed to be impressed with Turkish soap Ertugrul. “The last time we came up with such a show was over 30 or 40 years ago,” he said.

The actor was referring to Pakistani dramas Tipu Sultan, Babar and Akhri Chattan, which highlighted the conquests of the Muslim rulers.

“I could produce it but the problem is that shows [like Erturgrul] require massive financial investments,” said Saeed. “They made Ertugrul with the Turkish government’s financial aid. If our government supports me or any other capable producer, we could do it as well.”

His last drama Meray Paas Tum Ho, starring Ayeza khan and Adnan Siddiqui, proved to be an instant hit. People even thronged to the cinemas to see its finale. Saeed said he’s still working on a few projects but it is really hard to predict which will end up becoming blockbusters.

“You cannot plan a blockbuster drama or movie. We, however, put the effort into every project,” he said.

Humayun Saeed to be conferred Pride of Performance Award

Saeed is among the 184 people who will be conferred the Pride of Performance Award by President Arif Alvi on March 21, 2021. He is ecstatic to be nominated for the presidential award.

“I feel I have always credited others when I’m given an award, but I must have done some good work in the last 20 years that they’ve chosen me for the presidential award,” he added.

