Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

HSY all set for his TV debut alongside Maya Ali

Posted: Aug 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
HSY all set for his TV debut alongside Maya Ali

Photo: File

Pakistani fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY, is all set for his acting debut on TV alongside actor Maya Ali.

Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture of him holding the script of his new project Pehli Si Mohabbat.

Earlier, HSY took to social media and announced his debut as an actor in Mohib Mirza’s film Ishrat Made In China. He revealed that Mirza had written a role especially for him.

“Proud to officially announce my debut as an actor! When Mohib contacted me and told me that he had written a movie role especially for me, I couldn’t say no,” reads the post.

HSY remarked that this has perhaps been one of the most thrilling experiences of his life and he is honoured to be a part of this movie.

HSY Maya Ali
 
HSY, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Pehli si Mohabbat, Ishrat Made In China, Acting, film, Mohib Mirza, Maya Ali
 
