Here’s how newlywed celebrities celebrated Eidul Azha 2020

Who wants to miss an opportunity to get dressed after so long, especially when its Eid. All the quarantined newlywed celebrities took to social media and shared adorable pictures as they celebrated their first Eidul Azha together.

Here are the pictures of our favourite celebrity couples on Eid. Have a look and let us know which of our favourite Pakistani celebrities caught your eye the most.

Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed

Senior actors Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed, who tied the knot on April 4, celebrated Eid with family. He shared a photo with his sisters and wife and wished his fans.

Nimra Khan and Ifthekhar

Actor Nimrah Khan took to social media on April 20 to announce that she has tied the knot. She shared a photo with her husband and wished everyone.

Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf

Cutest celebrity couple Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, who got married on May 22 on Jummatul Wada, shared a picture too.

Daniyal Raheal and Faryal Mehmood

Keeping it simple and casual, actor Faryal Mahmood and Daniyal Raheal shared a picture from their travel diary. The couple tied the knot on May 28.

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari, who announced his marriage with model Sadaf Kanwal on May 30 after parting ways with Syra Yousaf, shared a group photo with his cousins and wished everyone a happy Eid.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir

The wedding of actor Sara Khan and singer Falak Shabbir is still a hot topic in showbiz circles. Falak and Sarah, who tied the knot on July 16, congratulated their fans on the first and second day of Eid.

Haroon and Farwa

Singer Haroon got married on June 29 to Farwa, a member of the Hunza royal family.