Hamza Ali Abbasi introduces son Mustafa to the world

The wait is over! Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi shared the first picture of his newborn son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on social media.

Abbasi and Naimal Khawar welcomed their first child on the July 30, the couple revealed on social media posts.

Earlier on Monday, the Pyarey Afzal star announced on Twitter that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy and they have named him Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

“Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us,” reads his tweet.

Khawar also took to her Instagram and posted a rather sweet picture of their son’s tiny little hand and revealed their son was born on July 30.

Abbasi tied the knot in August last year after which Naimal bid adieu to her acting career.

Hamza also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.



