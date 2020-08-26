Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate first anniversary with son

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: Hamza Ali Abbasi/ Instagram

Former actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar’s newborn son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi stole the spotlight as the couple shared a family picture celebrating their first anniversary.

Taking to their social media accounts, they both shared adorable pictures with Mustafa wishing each other a very happy anniversary.

“And one of his signs is that he created for you spouses from among yourselves so that you may take comfort in them and he placed between you Love & Mercy. In this there is surely evidence of Truth for those who ponder.” Quran 30:21..1st Anniversary❤ Thankyou Allah!” said Abbasi.

Khawar also took to her Instagram account and said she couldn’t be more grateful to Allah.

Abbasi and Khawar welcomed their first child on July 30.

On August 3, the Pyarey Afzal star announced on Twitter that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy and they have named him Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

“Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us,” read his tweet.

Khawar also took to her Instagram and posted a rather sweet picture of their son’s tiny little hand and revealed their son was born on July 30.

The couple tied the knot in August last year after which Khawar bid adieu to her acting career.

Abbasi also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.

