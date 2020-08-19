Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Entertainment

GoT actor Charles Dance ‘disappointed’ by final season

Posted: Aug 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
GoT actor Charles Dance ‘disappointed’ by final season

Photo: Screengrab

Game of Thrones star Charles Dance has not been shy about his disappointment with the series finale. He, however, told PopCulture.com that he would have signed the viral fan petition to remake the ending of the series if he had seen it before.

Dance played the villainous Tywin Lannister on the series. As a viewer, Dance was not impressed with how the show ended.

The grand saga Game of Thrones wrapped more than a year ago after eight seasons, and the finale went down as one of the most divisive in TV history.

“I mean, I saw it. I continue to watch the whole series even after I’d been killed off in the lavatory,” Dance laughed. “Because I just thought it’s a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people! I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I’m afraid I am in the latter camp.”

Despite praising writers David Benioff and DB Weiss for their writing in the earlier seasons, Dance conceded that he didn’t enjoy the “committee” writing that happened towards the end of the show.

“I think David and Dan raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing,” he said. “They are phenomenal. And for the whole thing to end up as a committee, I just thought, ‘Hmm, no.’ I would say I was somewhat underwhelmed by.”

In 2019, a petition was launched and demanded that the finale season be remade with ‘competent writers.’

It currently has more than 1.8 million signatures, with a goal of 3 million, even though there’s almost no chance that HBO will remake any portion of the series.

Later, HBO responded to the petition last August when the network’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, spoke to Entertainment Weekly. “The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn’t something we seriously considered,” Bloys said.

Charles Dance game of thrones
 
