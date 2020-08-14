Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Entertainment

Qabool video: FIR lodged against Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed

SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Screengrab

An FIR has been lodged on Thursday against actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed over their controversial shoot for the singer’s latest music video Qabool at Wazir Khan Mosque.

A case has been registered at Lahore’s Akbari Gate police station on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. The FIR has been registered against Qamar and Saeed under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting Its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Farhat Manzoor has accused the celebrities of hurting the sentiments of Muslims by shooting a music video at a mosque.

A sessions court had ordered the registration of the case.

Earlier, Saeed issued an apology over the controversial mosque shoot for his latest music video Qabool.

His apology was for every Muslim whose sentiments were hurt by watching them shoot the song video at a mosque. He announced that he is removing the whole sequence shot in at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

Saeed also uploaded a lengthy apology on his Instagram account, saying both he and Qamar “realise what has happened over the past few days has hurt sentiments deeply”.

In the video, the Baari singer explained that he also belongs to a Muslim family and could never do anything that is against Islam.

Related: Saba Qamar says ‘Qabool Hai’ in new music video

A short clip of Qamar whirling with Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles.

Qamar also responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene”.

“It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she said on Twitter.

MOST READ
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer gets 2m ‘dislikes’ on YouTube
Sanam Jung’s reaction on her sister’s wedding
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Meet TikToker Jam Safdar who rides tigers, stops airplanes
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Sanam Baloch shares daughter’s picture for the first time
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung’s sister
Asked wife not to gain ‘unnecessary’ weight, says Aagha Ali
 
 
 
 
 
