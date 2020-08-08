Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Newlywed actor Faryal Mehmood danced her heart out on Looped by Kiasmos in Gilgit’s famous Deosai plains as husband Daniyal Raheal recorded her.

The couple is currently on their honeymoon in northern Pakistan after their intimate quarantine nikkah ceremony at home surrounded by their families in May.

Sharing a video on her Instagram, Mehmood said that dancing is her thing and she dances everywhere. She called Raheal the ‘hottest d.o.p [ director of photography] ever’.

Earlier, she took to social media and shared a video with her husband, writing a long note of appreciation.

“This man continues to show me how to live my life to the fullest. Free from fears, judgements or the madness of this messy world. That is why this man is my better half!” reads the caption.

Daniyal is the son of actor Simi Raheal and the brother of model and actor Mehreen Raheal.

He has worked in various dramas including DastaanMaana Ka Gharaana, and Teri Meri Kahani.

Faryal, who is a model, has been a part of various serials including Laal Ishq and Daasi among others.

