Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Dilip Kumar’s brothers test positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Photo: File

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s two brothers, Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan, both over 80 years old, tested COVID-19 positive in Mumbai on August 16.

Ehsaan, 90, and Aslam, 88, were rushed to a hospital Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness. The brothers are in the ICU but have not been intubated. 

“They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both of them are on non-invasive ventilator support,” Dr Jalil Parkar told the Times of India.

In March, Kumar, who is 97 years old, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under “complete isolation” and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” he had said.

Earlier, Kumar had penned a four-lines poem on Twitter and urged his followers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan recovered from his battle with COVID-19. His son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grandchild Aaradhya were also infected but have all recovered.

