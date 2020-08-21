Asim Abbasi’s Churails just dropped its title track

ZEE5 Global just dropped the much-awaited original soundtrack of Asim Abbasi’s Churails.

The first Zindagi original Churails has been the talk of the town since its launch on August 11 and has been receiving rave reviews across the world.

The track is composed by Taha Malik who has won accolades for his music in films like Baaji, Laal Kabootar and many more.

“I’m really excited about Churails’ title song. I had a great time composing and producing it—shouts out to Zoe and Osman!” said Malik.

He said he had to take some risks with the OST because Abbasi certainly didn’t hold back with the series.

“Also, the series features a lot of good, indie music from the local Pakistani scene. Really happy about that. I hope we get to collaborate more across the border with Indian artists and that the audience likes what we’ve created,” said Malik.

“I’ve only been hearing good things so far, so that’s great! Wish ZEE5 and their team the best.”

Not holding back with his praise, director Abbasi said Malik is a master at his art.

“We all are witness to the great scores he has given so far,” said Abbasi. “I wanted someone who has the sensibilities to understand the flavour and depth of the show! Having him on Churails was a guarantee that something great will come out and the result is here for all of us to see.”

Everyone who has watched Churails has been in awe of the track which not only sets the tone of the show but also hits the right chords!

The lyrics, penned by Osman Khalid Butt, are hard-hitting and catchy and will strike a connect with the audiences for sure. Sung by Zoe Viccaji, the track is nothing less than magic.

The show aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that vanquish women and their rights. The storyline also covers issues including child abuse, sexism, and domination along with class and racial lines.

The series brings together a talented cast led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi for this power-packed narrative.

The 10-part show, consists of 55-minute episodes. All episodes are available at the same time, enabling binge-watching.

Churails is the first Pakistan-made original series for the Indian streaming platform Zee5 Global. It will play on Zee5’s Zindagi world cinema strand.