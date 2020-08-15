Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting their third child

Supermodel-turned-TV host Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend found a creative way to announce they’re expecting their third child.

The couple revealed the big news in Legend’s latest music video, which premiered Thursday.

The video for Wild shows Teigen and Legend holding her baby bump at the end of the song. It also features their four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

Teigen confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a tweet posted Thursday night. The couple hasn’t revealed the baby’s due date.

The song was shot in Mexico. Wild has been directed by Nabil Elderkin, who first introduced Legend to Teigen 14 years ago on the set of his video for Stereo. They tied the knot seven years later in Italy.