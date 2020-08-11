Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with cancer: report

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the Indian media reported Tuesday.

Dutt was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness on Saturday but he was discharged on Monday, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Actor Sanjay Dutt has been detected with stage four lung cancer,” the report said, quoting sources at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai.

Dutt and his family have not publicly confirmed the reports but the actor said in a tweet Tuesday that he was taking a “short break from work for some medical treatment”.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment,” the Vastav actor said. “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”