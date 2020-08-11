Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with cancer: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with cancer: report

File photo: AFP

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the Indian media reported Tuesday.

Dutt was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness on Saturday but he was discharged on Monday, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Actor Sanjay Dutt has been detected with stage four lung cancer,” the report said, quoting sources at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai.

Dutt and his family have not publicly confirmed the reports but the actor said in a tweet Tuesday that he was taking a “short break from work for some medical treatment”.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment,” the Vastav actor said. “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sanjay Dutt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sanjay Dutt, Cancer, India
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Sanam Jung's reaction on her sister's wedding
Sanam Jung’s reaction on her sister’s wedding
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung's sister
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung’s sister
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He's making a comeback
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He’s making a comeback
Atiqa Odho wants people to stop tarnishing Omair Rana's reputation
Atiqa Odho wants people to stop tarnishing Omair Rana’s reputation
Iqra Aziz's smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Iqra Aziz’s smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.