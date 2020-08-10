Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed has issued an apology over the controversial mosque shoot for his latest music video Qabool.

His apology was for every Muslim whose sentiments were hurt by watching them shoot the song video at a mosque. He announced that he is removing the whole sequence shot in at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

Saeed also uploaded a lengthy apology on his Instagram account, saying both he and Qamar “realise what has happened over the past few days has hurt sentiments deeply”.

In the video, the Baari singer explained that he also belongs to a Muslim family and could never do anything that is against Islam.

“We as Muslims, as decent human beings and as artists will never, ever trivialize or condone disrespect to Islam or any other religion, race, caste, colour or creed,” said Saeed. “If we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart.”

Earlier, a short clip of Qamar whirling with Saeed in the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles.

Qamar also responded to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikah scene”.

“It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she said on Twitter.

She also shared the first teaser of the song on Instagram. “I won’t explain any further as the full video comes out on 11th of August,” said Qamar

She added that the BTS video has been making rounds on social media and it was just a circular movement to click stills for the poster of Qubool depicting a happily married couple right after their nikkah.

The video was uploaded on Qamar’s TikTok account.

“Hurting or offending anyone or being disrespectful to a holy place is as unimaginable and unacceptable for me as for any decent human being,” said Qamar. “Despite this, if we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart. Love and peace!”

After the huge uproar on social media, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the issue. He has ordered action against those responsible.

A resolution condemning the shoot was also put forward in the Punjab Assembly by MPA Sameera Komal. She said action should be taken against those who violated the sanctity of the mosque.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated by the director-general and secretary of the religious affairs department against the production house and those responsible.