Bilal Maqsood believes religious content should not be monetised

Pakistani singer Bilal Maqsood feels that the religious content such as ‘surahs and ‘duas’ should not be monetised on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, Maqsood said that it is very inappropriate when a random clothing or a cooking oil advertisement pops up while listening to Surah-e-Rehman.

“Surahs and duas on YouTube should not be monetised,” he said.

Maqsood has been keeping fans up to date with his music, hilarious live sessions with his dad, the legendary Anwar Maqsood, his art and digging through photo archives.

In July, the musician shared two photographs on Instagram to show 30 years of Strings.

Recently, Maqsood recovered from the coronavirus. The singer shared his experience on how he spent time in isolation and eventually defeated the virus.