Friday, August 7, 2020  | 16 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bilal Maqsood believes religious content should not be monetised

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bilal Maqsood believes religious content should not be monetised

Photo: Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

Pakistani singer Bilal Maqsood feels that the religious content such as ‘surahs and ‘duas’ should not be monetised on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, Maqsood said that it is very inappropriate when a random clothing or a cooking oil advertisement pops up while listening to Surah-e-Rehman.

“Surahs and duas on YouTube should not be monetised,” he said.

Maqsood has been keeping fans up to date with his music, hilarious live sessions with his dad, the legendary Anwar Maqsood, his art and digging through photo archives.

In July, the musician shared two photographs on Instagram to show 30 years of Strings.

Recently, Maqsood recovered from the coronavirus. The singer shared his experience on how he spent time in isolation and eventually defeated the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bilal maqsood Strings
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Churails trailer gives Pakistan the heroines it deserves
Churails trailer gives Pakistan the heroines it deserves
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome a baby boy
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome a baby boy
Hamza Ali Abbasi introduces son Mustafa to the world
Hamza Ali Abbasi introduces son Mustafa to the world
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Lahore Arts Council rejects Meera's request for financial assistance
Lahore Arts Council rejects Meera’s request for financial assistance
Saba Qamar says 'Qabool Hai' in new music video
Saba Qamar says ‘Qabool Hai’ in new music video
Ayyan Ali’s album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now
Ayyan Ali’s album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now
Ayesha Omar received the 'best' present on Eidul Azha
Ayesha Omar received the ‘best’ present on Eidul Azha
Here's how newlywed celebrities celebrated Eidul Azha 2020
Here’s how newlywed celebrities celebrated Eidul Azha 2020
Iqra Aziz's smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Iqra Aziz’s smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.