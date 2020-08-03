Ayyan Ali’s album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now

Former Pakistani top model-turned-singer Ayyan Ali, who was arrested in a money laundering case earlier, released her first ever music album Nothing Like Everything on Monday.

Taking to her social media accounts she announced the release of her eight-track album. “Friends there u go presenting u my very first album “Nothing Like Everything” that I started 5 years ago is finally released,” said Ali.

Her songs Fire, Be My Friend, Everybody Knows, Boom, You Can Get it, Up and Down, Al Amanecer and Hush are all in English.

Earlier, she took to social media to announce that she was back and will be releasing seven soundtracks in two weeks.

Ali returned to social media earlier this year after a break that lasted a year to announce that her song Earthquake, which she released five years ago, was still doing well.

Ali was arrested on March 14, 2015, at the Islamabad airport when attempting to board a Dubai-bound flight while illegally carrying $500,000.

Last year, a customs court declared the model a proclaimed offender in a currency smuggling case.

The court issued a ‘permanent’ arrest warrant for Ali which means that whenever she arrives in Pakistan, she will be arrested.

