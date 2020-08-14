Ayeza Khan introduces new family member on social media

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Ayeza Khan has welcomed a new family member as she took to social media to introduce him.

Khan shared a picture of her pet dog ‘Milan’ on her Instagram account.

Meet our new family member “Milan”



Date of birth : 24th June 2020#firstpetphoto ❤ pic.twitter.com/Pwvd092kvI — Ayeza Khan (@Ayezakhan_ak) August 13, 2020

Earlier, she took to social media and shared pictures from her daughter Hoorain’s fifth birthday. Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity couple celebrated her birthday at home.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in Geo TV’s romantic drama series Mehar Posh.