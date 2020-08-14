Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Entertainment

Ayeza Khan introduces new family member on social media

Posted: Aug 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ayeza Khan introduces new family member on social media

Photo: Ayeza Khan/ Instagram

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Ayeza Khan has welcomed a new family member as she took to social media to introduce him.

Khan shared a picture of her pet dog ‘Milan’ on her Instagram account.

Earlier, she took to social media and shared pictures from her daughter Hoorain’s fifth birthday. Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity couple celebrated her birthday at home.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in Geo TV’s romantic drama series Mehar Posh.

Ayeza Khan
 
