Danish Taimoor isn’t Ayeza Khan’s soulmate

Ayeza Khan doesn’t really believe in soulmates but Danish Taimoor is what her soul needs. Khan poured her heart out in a recent post on social media celebrating her wedding anniversary.

The couple was celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday.

“I don’t believe in soulmates. I don’t believe there is a perfect human being for every one of us out there,” said Khan. “It’s just that every relationship takes time, sacrifices and a ton of hard work to succeed.”

Khan said she has known Taimoor for 12 years and never felt more comfortable or safe around anyone else.

“It’s been six years since our marriage and almost more than 12 years since I have known him, and I can tell you one thing. I have never felt more comfortable or safe around anyone else but him,” said Khan.

“And I am nothing but grateful for that. He may not be my soul mate but he’s definitely someone that my soul needs.”

The couple got married in 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.

On the work front, the couple is currently seen in romantic drama series Mehar Posh.