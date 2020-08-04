Ayesha Omar received the ‘best’ present on Eidul Azha

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar’s Eid cannot get any sweeter. This year she celebrate Eidul Azha with her mother after almost two decades.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with her mother and said her mother being in town is the best Eidi ever.

“My Mama is in town for Eid. Besssssst Eidi ever. No topping this,” said Omar

“P.s. Mama is in Karachi after 20 years and is horrified to see her beautiful, beloved city of birth, where she grew up in the 60s and 70s, turn into a sprawling garbage dump (mama’s exact words). It’s breaking her heart.”

Earlier in January, Omar took to social media on her mother’s birthday and paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, who turned 70.

Sharing the video, Omar also narrated a story of a courageous woman ­­– her mother—who raised her children successfully despite financial constraints following her husband’s death.