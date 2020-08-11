Atiqa Odho wants people to stop tarnishing Omair Rana’s reputation

Actor Atiqa Odho took to social media to support her Pyar ke Sadqay co-actor Omair Rana after her controversial remarks during a recent interview.

Taking to her Instagram account, Odho said that she wanted to clarify her stand on what she said in a recent interview regarding her co-star Omair Rana.

“I was talking about how it was awkward doing romantic scenes with him for the first time as we had never worked together before,” said Odho.

“Omair was very professional and an excellent artist to work with. He is my friend and I have great regard for him and his family so please stop trying to build controversy where it doesn’t exist.”

She remarked that it was tragic for her to see how people were trying to tarnish Rana and his wife’s reputation without any proof.

“My experience with them as a family is a wonderful one as they are polite, civilized, educated and decent people,” said Odho. “Stop harassing them as they do have friends in this industry that will take action against such misconduct and misinformation as well.”

Recently in an interview with Fuchsia, Odho was asked about the most difficult scene from Pyar ke Sadqay to which she replied that it was awkward for her to shoot romantic sequences with Rana.

“For me, the first slightly romantic sequence with Omair Rana was a bit difficult, because I have known Omair as a friend,” said Odho.

“It wasn’t like working with Noaman Ijaz and Sajjid Hassan with whom I have done a lot of romantic scenes. So, when I was doing the first scene with Omair I felt a little awkward”

Odho added that she never said anything to Rana because he made her feel so comfortable later on shooting different scenes.

“He was fabulous, he was very natural, he was very comfortable. I never said this to him. I am saying this to you that I felt a little uncomfortable because I have never seen Omair in this light so it made me a little uncomfortable.”

However, her statement created a stir on social media with people calling out Rana for making Odho feel uncomfortable. Here is to mention that, Rana has already addressed sexual harassment allegations that surfaced against him last month by the students of the Lahore Grammar School.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said that sexual harassment was a heinous crime and should be treated with the seriousness that it deserves.

“The law provides remedies for all and I intend to take all steps necessary for the vindication of my constitutional and human rights and to protect myself,” he tweeted. “For those who publish and fail to remove libelous material against me with an unconditional apology to me, I will be approaching FIA under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.”

Related: Mansha Pasha hopes the LGS harassers are brought to justice

Back in June, the District Education Authority of Lahore formed a three-member committee to investigate the teachers at the Lahore Grammar School 1A1 accused of harassing students.

The decision was taken after multiple students of the school came out with their stories of harassment on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Rana, who often appears in drama serials that focus on social issues, was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a former LGS student in a series of Instagram stories which were later shared by a Twitter user on the micro-blogging website.

According to the students, the suspects used to send them inappropriate pictures and tried to touch their private body parts.