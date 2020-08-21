Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case

Photo: AFP

A Rawalpindi court acquitted on Friday actor Atiqa Odho after nine years in a liquor smuggling case.

On June 4, 2011, Odho was stopped at Benazir International Airport when two bottles of foreign liquor were found in her bag while she was checking in for PIA’s Karachi-bound flight PK-301. The liquor was confiscated and she was allowed to leavee.

Later, then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry took suo motu notice of the incident and ordered the registration of a case against her.

The case, which had been pending for nine years, was decided by Magistrate Yasir Chaudhry.

An FIR was registered against Odho at the Airport police station on the complaint of the Customs superintendent.

Three days later, Odho acquired interim bail from the court of Rawalpindi Additional Sessions Judge Iqbal Chadhar.

She is famous for her role in Sitara aur Mehrunissa and then appeared in dramas like Dasht, Nijaat, Harjaee and most recently in Pyar Ke Sadqay. She later starred in a string of films, including Jo Darr Gya Woh Marr GyaMummy and Mujhe Chand Chahiye.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atiqa Odho
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Qabool video: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted bail
Qabool video: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted bail
Danish Taimoor isn't Ayeza Khan's soulmate
Danish Taimoor isn’t Ayeza Khan’s soulmate
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral
Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari's Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special
Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari’s Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special
Indian fans unhappy as Aamir Khan meets Turkey’s first lady
Indian fans unhappy as Aamir Khan meets Turkey’s first lady
Pakistani YouTubers Ducky Bhai, Irfan Junejo explain registering channels abroad
Pakistani YouTubers Ducky Bhai, Irfan Junejo explain registering channels abroad
Salman Khan assassination plot foiled as Indian police arrest 'sharpshooter'
Salman Khan assassination plot foiled as Indian police arrest ‘sharpshooter’
Pakistani musician claims Mahest Bhatt's Sadak 2 copied his song
Pakistani musician claims Mahest Bhatt’s Sadak 2 copied his song
Ahad Raza Mir’s mother is back with another song
Ahad Raza Mir’s mother is back with another song
Today in history: Pakistan lost legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali
Today in history: Pakistan lost legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.