Atiqa Odho acquitted in alcohol possession case

A Rawalpindi court acquitted on Friday actor Atiqa Odho after nine years in a liquor smuggling case.

On June 4, 2011, Odho was stopped at Benazir International Airport when two bottles of foreign liquor were found in her bag while she was checking in for PIA’s Karachi-bound flight PK-301. The liquor was confiscated and she was allowed to leavee.

Later, then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry took suo motu notice of the incident and ordered the registration of a case against her.

The case, which had been pending for nine years, was decided by Magistrate Yasir Chaudhry.

An FIR was registered against Odho at the Airport police station on the complaint of the Customs superintendent.

Three days later, Odho acquired interim bail from the court of Rawalpindi Additional Sessions Judge Iqbal Chadhar.

She is famous for her role in Sitara aur Mehrunissa and then appeared in dramas like Dasht, Nijaat, Harjaee and most recently in Pyar Ke Sadqay. She later starred in a string of films, including Jo Darr Gya Woh Marr Gya, Mummy and Mujhe Chand Chahiye.