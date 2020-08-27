Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child

Posted: Aug 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child

Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together.

The actor made the happy announcement on her social media on Thursday. She also shared an adorable picture of her and Virat. The baby is due January 2021.

In the photo, Sharma can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Kohli is currently in the UAE where he has travelled to participate in the Indian Premier League 2020. The popular Indian captain is in quarantine ahead of the IPL.

Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017.

Interestingly, this is the second pregnancy announcement this month. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had also confirmed on August 12 that they are expecting their second baby.

Anushka Sharma virat kohli
 
