Anoushay Abbasi joins the cast of Prem Gali

Actor and model Anoushay Abbasi will be appearing in rom-com Prem Gali alongside Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro.

The highly anticipated drama is slated to go on-air on ARY Digital from today (Monday).

Directed by Aangan director Qasim Ali Mureed and penned by Faiza Iftikhar of Ranjha Ranjha Kardi fame, Prem Gali follows a modern-day love story set in a bustling gali where people live, laugh, and fight like a family.

Abbasi will be seen as Fari – the life of this gali who is running a salon and is loved by everyone.

The first set of teasers revealed a happy story filled with love and energy – though the drama is also meant to shed light on some critical social issues with this lighthearted comedy.

“Bringing ‘Fari’ to life was definitely a thrilling experience for me, and you’ll get to see why once you watch the drama. I laughed and cried along with her, and I know the audience will too. There is a lot more to this story than just light-hearted romance – so I hope everyone would enjoy watching it!” said Abbasi, talking about her character in the drama.

Known for her on-screen charm and ability to perform any character flawlessly, Abbasi is one of the most renowned faces of the entertainment industry.

Her massive transformation throughout the years is both impressive and genuine, as we have seen the actress grow with her choices of versatile roles and scripts.

She has starred in some critically acclaimed dramas, including Mera Saaein 2, Behkawa, Meri Saheli Meri Humjoli, Tootey Huye Par, Pyaray Afzal, and Meray Pass Tum Ho.