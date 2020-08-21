Lights, camera, mask on and action: Akshay Kumar starts shooting

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom has begun production. Kumar gave the first clap to commence shooting of his upcoming film in the UK with precautionary measures in place to prevent coronavirus infections.

The actor, along with his costars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, flew to London earlier this month.

Giving a sneak peek into the film’s shoot diaries, Kumar shared that he has been filming Bell Bottom in compliance with “all the new norms”.

In the clip, Kumar can be seen wearing a mask and holding the film’s clapboard. “Lights, camera, mask on and action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck.”

Earlier in the day, Dutta also shared a picture from the set. She can be seen wearing a mask in the picture, which also features her team members following safety precautions.

Bell Bottom is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

This is Bollywood’s first film to shoot at an international location after the nationwide lockdown.