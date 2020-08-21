Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Lights, camera, mask on and action: Akshay Kumar starts shooting

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Official poster

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom has begun production. Kumar gave the first clap to commence shooting of his upcoming film in the UK with precautionary measures in place to prevent coronavirus infections.

The actor, along with his costars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, flew to London earlier this month.

Giving a sneak peek into the film’s shoot diaries, Kumar shared that he has been filming Bell Bottom in compliance with “all the new norms”.

In the clip, Kumar can be seen wearing a mask and holding the film’s clapboard. “Lights, camera, mask on and action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck.”

Earlier in the day, Dutta also shared a picture from the set. She can be seen wearing a mask in the picture, which also features her team members following safety precautions.

Bell Bottom is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

This is Bollywood’s first film to shoot at an international location after the nationwide lockdown.

MOST READ
Ayeza Khan introduces new family member on social media
Qabool video: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted bail
Danish Taimoor isn't Ayeza Khan's soulmate
Watch: Sadaf Kanwal lookalike mimicks model, video goes viral
Indian fans unhappy as Aamir Khan meets Turkey's first lady
Pakistani YouTubers Ducky Bhai, Irfan Junejo explain registering channels abroad
Zara Noor Abbas makes Bushra Ansari's Sitara-i-Imtiaz more special
Salman Khan assassination plot foiled as Indian police arrest 'sharpshooter'
Pakistani musician claims Mahest Bhatt's Sadak 2 copied his song
