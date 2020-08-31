Aiman Khan celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Pakistani celebrity Aiman Khan celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Amal Muneeb on Sunday along with her husband Muneeb Butt.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Aiman and Muneeb uploaded pictures of their family celebrating Amal’s first birthday in a minimalist way.

“Happy birthday to our everything ♥️” read Aiman’s post.

“Alhamdulilah my life’s first one, may you have many many more with good health!” said Muneeb. He also requested fans to remember Amal in their prayers.

Excited khala and Aiman’s twin Minal Khan also took to her Instagram to wish her niece. “Happy birthday Amalo, you bring so much happiness in my life every day,” she posted.

In another post, Minal posted a picture of Amal holding a cake knife, standing in front of the birthday cake.

Aiman and Muneeb were blessed with a baby girl on August 30, 2019 and Butt had taken to Instagram to announce the birth. He said the feeling of becoming a dad was “indescribable”.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018.

Earlier, the couple made headlines for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.