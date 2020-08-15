Ahad Raza Mir’s mother is back with another song

Who knew Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir was such an amazing lyricist. She is back with her second single Roug Kesa Laga.

Taking to social media, Samra dedicated the song to ‘love’. We wonder if she took the inspiration from Sajal and Ahad’s love story. The song has been sung by Athar Sani.

In July she released her first song Kesi Yeh Dooriyan. “I have always tried to remain simple with the words so they would be remembered for a long time,” said Samra. “A big thanks to my husband, sister and my bachas.”

Written by Samra, Kesi Yeh Dooriyan was sung by Nauman Shafi and the music is by Adnan Dawood Khan.

Earlier she took to Instagram to announce that she is going to release her first single. She also revealed that she had formed the first female music group in Pakistan.

“Not sure if many of you know, I formed the first female music group in Pakistan,” said Samra.

“I have found time during these times to work on what I love and would love to hear your feedback on a song I will be releasing in the following days.”