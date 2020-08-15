Saturday, August 15, 2020  | 24 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Ahad Raza Mir’s mother is back with another song

Posted: Aug 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ahad Raza Mir’s mother is back with another song

Photo: Instagram

Who knew Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir was such an amazing lyricist. She is back with her second single Roug Kesa Laga.

Taking to social media, Samra dedicated the song to ‘love’. We wonder if she took the inspiration from Sajal and Ahad’s love story. The song has been sung by Athar Sani.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s To Love❤

A post shared by MamaMir (@maamaamir) on Aug 13, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT

In July she released her first song Kesi Yeh Dooriyan. “I have always tried to remain simple with the words so they would be remembered for a long time,” said Samra. “A big thanks to my husband, sister and my bachas.”

Written by Samra, Kesi Yeh Dooriyan was sung by Nauman Shafi and the music is by Adnan Dawood Khan.

Earlier she took to Instagram to announce that she is going to release her first single. She also revealed that she had formed the first female music group in Pakistan.

“Not sure if many of you know, I formed the first female music group in Pakistan,” said Samra.

Related: Ahad Raza Mir’s mother will be releasing a song soon

“I have found time during these times to work on what I love and would love to hear your feedback on a song I will be releasing in the following days.”

Ahad Raza Mir Samra Raza Mir
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
