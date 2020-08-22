Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Ahad Raza Mir postpones Hamlet production till next year

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has decided to postpone the production of his latest Canadian theatrical project ‘Hamlet’ in the wake of the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Yaqeen Ka Safar actor Mir said that the Rose Theatre along with him have decided to postpone the production of Hamlet to next year.

“To be or not to be…. Well, unfortunately not this year. The Rose Theatre and I have decided to postpone our production of Hamlet to next year,” said Mir.

“Its too bad, but we’ll all meet soon enough to experience the magic of Shakespeare together. Thank you to all my fans for your patience and love. See you at the theatre in 2021.”

Related: Ahad Raza Mir wins Betty Michell award for Hamlet

In Jun 2019, Mir won the 22nd annual Betty Mitchell Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama category. Mir performed Shakespeare’s drama Hamlet: A Ghost Story in Canada.

Mir attended high school in Canada and studied acting at the University of Calgary. He was a rising star in Calgary theatre circles before he returned to Pakistan where he has established himself as one of the country’s leading young actors in television and film in two short years.

However, Hamlet isn’t the only play he’s done. Mir has also performed in The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth.

