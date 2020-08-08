Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Adnan Siddiqui has a friend in Humayun Saeed

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui has a friend in Humayun Saeed

Photo: File

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Adnan Siddiqui turned poetic for former co-actor and Humayun Saeed.

Taking to Instagram, Siddiqui shared a video with Saeed and said he cherishes their friendship.

The video has been complemented with Indian song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan by Kishore Kumar from film Yaarana. Siddiqui also shared some poetic verses for his friend.

“I search for loyalty amongst loyals
I search for a friend amongst friends,” reads the post.

He said these profound words are by his mentor, ‘his father’.

Earlier, Saeed and Siddiqui quarantined together after returning from the United States.

While travelling together to New Jersey and Houston, Siddiqui kept fans updated with posts on social media. He urged fans to wash their hands as often as possible and to wear N95 masks.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Adnan Siddiqui humayun saeed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome a baby boy
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome a baby boy
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Hamza Ali Abbasi introduces son Mustafa to the world
Hamza Ali Abbasi introduces son Mustafa to the world
Saba Qamar says 'Qabool Hai' in new music video
Saba Qamar says ‘Qabool Hai’ in new music video
Ayyan Ali’s album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now
Ayyan Ali’s album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He's making a comeback
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He’s making a comeback
Ayesha Omar received the 'best' present on Eidul Azha
Ayesha Omar received the ‘best’ present on Eidul Azha
Iqra Aziz's smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Iqra Aziz’s smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Here's how newlywed celebrities celebrated Eidul Azha 2020
Here’s how newlywed celebrities celebrated Eidul Azha 2020
ICYMI: Have you seen the 10 best Pakistani dramas?
ICYMI: Have you seen the 10 best Pakistani dramas?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.