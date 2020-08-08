Adnan Siddiqui has a friend in Humayun Saeed

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Adnan Siddiqui turned poetic for former co-actor and Humayun Saeed.

Taking to Instagram, Siddiqui shared a video with Saeed and said he cherishes their friendship.

The video has been complemented with Indian song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan by Kishore Kumar from film Yaarana. Siddiqui also shared some poetic verses for his friend.

“I search for loyalty amongst loyals

I search for a friend amongst friends,” reads the post.

He said these profound words are by his mentor, ‘his father’.

Earlier, Saeed and Siddiqui quarantined together after returning from the United States.

While travelling together to New Jersey and Houston, Siddiqui kept fans updated with posts on social media. He urged fans to wash their hands as often as possible and to wear N95 masks.