Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam among 500 Influential Muslim Personalities

Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam, Malala Yousafzai and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy have been featured in the 11th issue of The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims 2020.

The Muslim 500 is a book that ranks influential Muslim leaders and scholars from across the globe. This is the 11th edition of the book.

According to the list, Atif Aslam has the 19th most popular social media presence that is held by a Muslim.

“Parveen is an internationally acclaimed vocalist, often referred to as ‘the Queen of Sufi mystic singing’. She is the only woman to reach this level of influence in devotional music,” states the publication.

The magazine also mentioned acclaimed singer Parveen in the category of Most Influential Muslim in Arts and Culture.

The Oscar-winning journalist and filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has also been mentioned in the same category.

“Initially known for her film work highlighting women’s rights, she has gone on to win two Oscars, six Emmy awards for her films (three personally), the Livingston Award for Young Journalists, and became the first artist to co-chair the World Economic Forum,” wrote the publication.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been named Man of the Year in The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims.

“If The Muslim 500 was in print back in 1992 and I was then Chief Editor I would have nominated Imran Khan as our Muslim Man of the Year because of his brilliant performance in cricket, which culminated in Pakistan winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup,” wrote the editor of the book. He mentioned the establishment of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

Islamic scholars such as Maulana Tariq Jameel and Mufti Taqi Usmani also made it to the list.

“He is the leading scholar for the Deobandis and in Islamic finance,” the publication wrote about Mufti Usmani. He has authored 143 books in Arabic, English and Urdu, it added.

The book also named Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American congresswoman, Woman of The Year. She is the first woman of Palestinian origin and one of the first Muslim women to be elected to the American Congress as a member of the House of Representatives.