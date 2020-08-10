Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the coronavirus. He had been admitted at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for the last 29 days.

He took to social media accounts to announce that he has tested negative for the virus.

“Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat COVID-19. We couldn’t have done it without them,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the news of Abhishek being discharged from the hospital.

Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. The next day, actor and Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the virus.

While Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to hospital on July 17 with mild fever.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were the first one to return home from the hospital. Later, Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital on August 2 after testing negative.

