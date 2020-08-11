Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aamir Khan to shoot ‘Forrest Gump’ remake in Turkey

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Aamir Khan to shoot ‘Forrest Gump’ remake in Turkey

Photo: File

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to complete the remaining half of his film Laal Singh Chaddh, a remake of the 1994 US comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks, in Turkey as India has barred film shoots due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In March, the Punjab schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha was cut short abruptly due to the pandemic. The shoot will now resume after nearly five months.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role and is the official Hindi remake of the film Forrest Gump. Khan announced the film last year on his birthday.

Khan, who came to Turkey on a special invitation from the Culture and Tourism Ministry to promote his film Superstar in 2017, had shown great interest in Istanbul and Ankara.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the film has been delayed to next year.

The original film, Forrest Gump, is an American comedy-drama based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story showcases the life of Forrest Gump – the titular character played by Tom Hanks – who witnesses several historical events of the United States in the 20th century. Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis and also featured Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field, and Mykelti Williamson.

FaceBook WhatsApp
aamir khan Forest Gump
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Aamir Khan, Kareen Kapoor, Tom Hanks, Laal Singh Chaddh, Bollywood, Forest Gump, India, Turkey, Shooting, Film, Coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Sanam Jung's reaction on her sister's wedding
Sanam Jung’s reaction on her sister’s wedding
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He's making a comeback
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He’s making a comeback
Ayesha Omar received the 'best' present on Eidul Azha
Ayesha Omar received the ‘best’ present on Eidul Azha
Iqra Aziz's smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Iqra Aziz’s smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung's sister
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung’s sister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.