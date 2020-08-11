Aamir Khan to shoot ‘Forrest Gump’ remake in Turkey

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to complete the remaining half of his film Laal Singh Chaddh, a remake of the 1994 US comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks, in Turkey as India has barred film shoots due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In March, the Punjab schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha was cut short abruptly due to the pandemic. The shoot will now resume after nearly five months.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role and is the official Hindi remake of the film Forrest Gump. Khan announced the film last year on his birthday.

Khan, who came to Turkey on a special invitation from the Culture and Tourism Ministry to promote his film Superstar in 2017, had shown great interest in Istanbul and Ankara.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the film has been delayed to next year.

The original film, Forrest Gump, is an American comedy-drama based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story showcases the life of Forrest Gump – the titular character played by Tom Hanks – who witnesses several historical events of the United States in the 20th century. Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis and also featured Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field, and Mykelti Williamson.