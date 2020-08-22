Aamir Khan copied my hairstyle, says actor Omair Rana

Pakistani actor Omair Rana has said that Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist actor Aamir Khan has ‘copied’ his hairstyle.

Khan, who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s wife Emine Ergogan and since then his pictures have gone viral.

In the pictures, Khan is channeling a similar hairstyle like Rana, keeping all grey hair.

Picking up on Khan’s viral pictures, Rana said in a video that, “now I am thinking international, I think Aamir Khan should call me because he has copied my hairstyle”.

Related: Indian fans unhappy as Aamir Khan meets Turkey’s first lady

“I appreciate Aamir Khan for copying my hairstyle, and I used to admire him before as well but now that he has adopted my hairstyle, I think he should call me.”

Earlier, Khan meeting the first lady didn’t go well with Indian netizens who seemed to be unhappy with the actor amid the strained ties between India and Turkey. After Article 370 was scrapped in Kashmir last year, the relationship between Turkey and India deteriorated.

Rana made his TV debut in 2014, and won a lot of recognition for his performances in dramas like Maan, Sang-e-Mar Mar and O Rangreza, and in 2018 he starred in the much anticipated Hum TV’s period drama Aangan.