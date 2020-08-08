Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo

Pakistani celebrities have started to congratulate Cake actor Aamina Sheikh after she posted a picture of wedding bands on her social media.

It seems like Sheikh used Instagram to announce that she is starting a new chapter of life.

Celebrities are congratulating her for tying the knot.

Before posting a picture of wedding rings without a caption, she posted a picture of Bismillah. “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.” This is the prayer recited before each surah in the Holy Quran.

Sheikh was previously married to actor turned director Mohib Mirza. They decided to split after 14 years of marriage over personal differences. 

They married in 2005 and were blessed with a baby girl named Meissa in August 2015. She remains their only child and Sheikh has sole custody of Meissa.

On the work front, Mirza is prepping for his first feature film Ishrat: Made in China release.

Earlier, Mirza has revealed that he is unaware of his daughter’s whereabouts after his divorce with Sheikh.

On Father’s Day, the actor posted a picture with his daughter on Instagram, revealing that he does not know where she is but hopes to see her soon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aamina Sheikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome a baby boy
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome a baby boy
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Hamza Ali Abbasi introduces son Mustafa to the world
Hamza Ali Abbasi introduces son Mustafa to the world
Saba Qamar says 'Qabool Hai' in new music video
Saba Qamar says ‘Qabool Hai’ in new music video
Ayyan Ali’s album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now
Ayyan Ali’s album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He's making a comeback
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He’s making a comeback
Ayesha Omar received the 'best' present on Eidul Azha
Ayesha Omar received the ‘best’ present on Eidul Azha
Iqra Aziz's smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Iqra Aziz’s smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Here's how newlywed celebrities celebrated Eidul Azha 2020
Here’s how newlywed celebrities celebrated Eidul Azha 2020
ICYMI: Have you seen the 10 best Pakistani dramas?
ICYMI: Have you seen the 10 best Pakistani dramas?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.