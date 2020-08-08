Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo

Pakistani celebrities have started to congratulate Cake actor Aamina Sheikh after she posted a picture of wedding bands on her social media.

It seems like Sheikh used Instagram to announce that she is starting a new chapter of life.

Celebrities are congratulating her for tying the knot.

Before posting a picture of wedding rings without a caption, she posted a picture of Bismillah. “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.” This is the prayer recited before each surah in the Holy Quran.

Sheikh was previously married to actor turned director Mohib Mirza. They decided to split after 14 years of marriage over personal differences.

They married in 2005 and were blessed with a baby girl named Meissa in August 2015. She remains their only child and Sheikh has sole custody of Meissa.

On the work front, Mirza is prepping for his first feature film Ishrat: Made in China release.

Earlier, Mirza has revealed that he is unaware of his daughter’s whereabouts after his divorce with Sheikh.

On Father’s Day, the actor posted a picture with his daughter on Instagram, revealing that he does not know where she is but hopes to see her soon.