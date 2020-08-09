Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage

Photo: Aamina Sheikh/Instagram

Actor Aamina Sheikh just confirmed that she has remarried.

After posting a cryptic picture of hands holding wedding rings on Saturday, the Cake star posted pictures of herself and her new husband on Instagram on Sunday morning.

Her husband doesn’t seem to be from the entertainment industry and so far, his identity hasn’t been revealed.

The first picture showed three hands—a man’s, a woman’s and child’s—holding each other.

Sunday’s pictures had no caption and showed her and her new husband in all white. Sheikh is wearing a wedding ring on her left hand and holding a bouquet of flowers.

In the second picture she and her new husband give daughter Meissa a hug. Meissa is Sheikh’s four-year-old daughter from her marriage to Mohib Mirza.

Mirza confirmed the divorce in October 2019 on talk show Bol Nights with Ahsan Khan but rumours of their split had been making the rounds much before that.

They married in 2005 after meeting on the set of a show Mirza was hosting and Sheikh was directing. In June, Mirza posted on Instagram that he didn’t know where Meissa was since the divorce but hoped to see her soon. Sheikh has sole custody of Meissa.

Congratulations poured in on social media from celebrities and fans alike after Sheikh’s photos were posted.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aamina Sheikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
aamina sheikh wedding, aamina sheikh marriage, aamina sheikh husband, amna sheikh wedding, amna sheikh, amina sheikh, amina shaikh, mohib mirza divorce
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Hamza Ali Abbasi introduces son Mustafa to the world
Hamza Ali Abbasi introduces son Mustafa to the world
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome a baby boy
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar welcome a baby boy
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Saba Qamar says 'Qabool Hai' in new music video
Saba Qamar says ‘Qabool Hai’ in new music video
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He's making a comeback
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He’s making a comeback
Ayyan Ali’s album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now
Ayyan Ali’s album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now
Ayesha Omar received the 'best' present on Eidul Azha
Ayesha Omar received the ‘best’ present on Eidul Azha
Iqra Aziz's smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Iqra Aziz’s smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.