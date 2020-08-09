Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage

Actor Aamina Sheikh just confirmed that she has remarried.

After posting a cryptic picture of hands holding wedding rings on Saturday, the Cake star posted pictures of herself and her new husband on Instagram on Sunday morning.

Her husband doesn’t seem to be from the entertainment industry and so far, his identity hasn’t been revealed.

The first picture showed three hands—a man’s, a woman’s and child’s—holding each other.

Sunday’s pictures had no caption and showed her and her new husband in all white. Sheikh is wearing a wedding ring on her left hand and holding a bouquet of flowers.

In the second picture she and her new husband give daughter Meissa a hug. Meissa is Sheikh’s four-year-old daughter from her marriage to Mohib Mirza.

Mirza confirmed the divorce in October 2019 on talk show Bol Nights with Ahsan Khan but rumours of their split had been making the rounds much before that.

They married in 2005 after meeting on the set of a show Mirza was hosting and Sheikh was directing. In June, Mirza posted on Instagram that he didn’t know where Meissa was since the divorce but hoped to see her soon. Sheikh has sole custody of Meissa.

Congratulations poured in on social media from celebrities and fans alike after Sheikh’s photos were posted.