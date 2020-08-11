Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Asked wife not to gain ‘unnecessary’ weight, says Aagha Ali

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Asked wife not to gain ‘unnecessary’ weight, says Aagha Ali

Newlyweds Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf came under fire on social media for a recent blunder the couple made on Nida Yasir’s Eid’s special morning show.

In a video clip going viral on social media, the newlyweds were sharing their love story and Ali casually mentioned that the only promise he took from Altaf at the time of their marriage was that ‘please don’t ever get fat’.

The insensitive comment by Ali outraged the netizens and people started calling him out on social media for “body shaming”.

However, Ali finally decided to clear his stance on social media.

“I asked my wife not to gain unnecessary weight. She is an actress and needs to look fit as no producer or director or writer would like to have an overweight heroine”.

Related: Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision

He said his wife has worked hard to lose weight and he also went through a similar weight loss journey.

Ali will also be hosting a live session on his Instagram account to address the issue.

He clarified that he did not call anyone fat or mock a fat person. “My wife is an actress and she has to stay fit,” he said, adding that the matter was similar to a mother telling her son to stay fit.

He thanked his fans for the support they showed him. “I want to thank you all for the goodness and positivity… I love you even more now,” he said, concluding his post.

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali tied the knot in March. The actors were last seen together in drama serial Dil-e-Gumshuda. The romantic drama was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under their production banner 7th Sky Entertainment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aagha Ali Hina Altaf Nida Yasir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
hina altaf, Aagha ali, marriage, body shaming, nida yasir,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Aamina Sheikh confirms second marriage
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Congratulations pour in as Aamina Sheikh shares wedding ring photo
Sanam Jung's reaction on her sister's wedding
Sanam Jung’s reaction on her sister’s wedding
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Faryal Mehmood dances her heart out on her honeymoon
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar apologise for controversial mosque shoot
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung's sister
Exclusive pictures from the wedding ceremony of Sanam Jung’s sister
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He's making a comeback
Miss Bobby Deol on screen? He’s making a comeback
Iqra Aziz's smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Iqra Aziz’s smile makes Yasir Hussain forget everything
Sanjay Dutt hospitalized with complaints of breathlessness
Sanjay Dutt hospitalized with complaints of breathlessness
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.