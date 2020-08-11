Asked wife not to gain ‘unnecessary’ weight, says Aagha Ali

Newlyweds Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf came under fire on social media for a recent blunder the couple made on Nida Yasir’s Eid’s special morning show.

In a video clip going viral on social media, the newlyweds were sharing their love story and Ali casually mentioned that the only promise he took from Altaf at the time of their marriage was that ‘please don’t ever get fat’.

The insensitive comment by Ali outraged the netizens and people started calling him out on social media for “body shaming”.

However, Ali finally decided to clear his stance on social media.

“I asked my wife not to gain unnecessary weight. She is an actress and needs to look fit as no producer or director or writer would like to have an overweight heroine”.

He said his wife has worked hard to lose weight and he also went through a similar weight loss journey.

Ali will also be hosting a live session on his Instagram account to address the issue.

He clarified that he did not call anyone fat or mock a fat person. “My wife is an actress and she has to stay fit,” he said, adding that the matter was similar to a mother telling her son to stay fit.

He thanked his fans for the support they showed him. “I want to thank you all for the goodness and positivity… I love you even more now,” he said, concluding his post.

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali tied the knot in March. The actors were last seen together in drama serial Dil-e-Gumshuda. The romantic drama was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under their production banner 7th Sky Entertainment.