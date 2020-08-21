Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Agha Ali apologises to Neelam Muneer for mimicking Pashto accent

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Agha Ali apologises to Neelam Muneer for mimicking Pashto accent

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor Agha Ali has apologised to all Pashtuns, including Neelam Muneer, whose accent he imitated during a live morning show programme five years ago.

“If anyone is offended after seeing my five-year-old clip, I’m really sorry,” Ali wrote in a Twitter post. “I never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

He feels that a bunch of people are waging propaganda against him by making such videos of him viral, and not highlighting those where he speaks good of Pashtuns.

The actor said he respected them as much as he respected all Pakistanis. He said Muneer laughed off his jokes because she knew he didn’t mean to mock her.

In the video clip, Ali was speaking to veteran actor Faysal Qureshi about Muneer speaking on phone with her family in Pashto.

He had joked about Muneer switching to a different language made him feel weird on the sets.

