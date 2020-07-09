When Dilip met Manzar in Mumbai

Pakistani actor Manzar Sehbai just shared a throwback photograph with Bollywood’s King of Tragedy on Instagram.

The photograph was taken eight years ago at Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano’s house in Palli Hills in Mumbai.

In the photograph, Kumar is wearing his signature white outfit and is seen shaking hands with Sehbai in the photo. Dilip Kumar aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan was boring in Peshawar’s Qissa Khawani Bazaar. He started his acting career three years before the partition of the subcontinent with Jwar Bhata (1944) and Pratima (1945). From Andaz (1949) to Devdas (1955), Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Saudagar (1991), he has won fans on both sides of the border.