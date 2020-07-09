Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

When Dilip met Manzar in Mumbai

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
When Dilip met Manzar in Mumbai

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani actor Manzar Sehbai just shared a throwback photograph with Bollywood’s King of Tragedy on Instagram.

The photograph was taken eight years ago at Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano’s house in Palli Hills in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram

At Dilip and Saira Banos house in Palli Hills Mumbai…2012 #DilipKumar #SairaBanu #ManzerSehbai

A post shared by MANZAR SEHBAI (Official) (@manzarsehbai) on Jul 6, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

In the photograph, Kumar is wearing his signature white outfit and is seen shaking hands with Sehbai in the photo. Dilip Kumar aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan was boring in Peshawar’s Qissa Khawani Bazaar. He started his acting career three years before the partition of the subcontinent with Jwar Bhata (1944) and Pratima (1945). From Andaz (1949) to Devdas (1955), Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Saudagar (1991), he has won fans on both sides of the border.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood Devdas Dilip Kumar Manzar Sehbai Mughal-e-Azam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara's trailer released
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.