Waheed Murad’s Armaan spent 75 weeks on the silver screen

Did you know that Waheed Murad and Zeba’s film Armaan was the first Lollywood film to spend over 75 weeks at cinemas across the country?

In an Instagram post by the Citizens Archive of Pakistan, Armaan was released in 1966 and was the first Platinum Jubilee film in Pakistani cinema.

“The film starred heartthrob Waheed Murad and popular heroine Zeba. Armaan and its soundtrack, in particular the hit, Ko Ko Karina are just as beloved today as they were over fifty years ago,” according to the post.

Related: Did you know Quaid-e-Azam inaugurated SBP on July 1, 1948

The film narrates the tale of a wealthy man’s son Nasir Khan played by Murad who falls in love with Najma (Zeba) an unwed mother.

The film was written and directed by Pervez Malik.