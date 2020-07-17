Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Waheed Murad’s Armaan spent 75 weeks on the silver screen

Posted: Jul 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Waheed Murad’s Armaan spent 75 weeks on the silver screen

Photo: Official poster

Did you know that Waheed Murad and Zeba’s film Armaan was the first Lollywood film to spend over 75 weeks at cinemas across the country?

In an Instagram post by the Citizens Archive of Pakistan, Armaan was released in 1966 and was the first Platinum Jubilee film in Pakistani cinema.

View this post on Instagram

Released in 1966, Armaan was the first Platinum Jubilee film in Lollywood, having spent over 75 weeks playing in cinemas. The film starred heartthrob Waheed Murad and popular heroine Zeba. Armaan and its soundtrack, in particular the hit, Ko Ko Karina are just as beloved today as they were over fifty years ago. #DidYouKnow #facts #armaan #pakistanicinema #waheedmurad #zeba

A post shared by Citizens Archive of Pakistan (@citizensarchive) on Jul 17, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

“The film starred heartthrob Waheed Murad and popular heroine Zeba. Armaan and its soundtrack, in particular the hit, Ko Ko Karina are just as beloved today as they were over fifty years ago,” according to the post.

Related: Did you know Quaid-e-Azam inaugurated SBP on July 1, 1948

The film narrates the tale of a wealthy man’s son Nasir Khan played by Murad who falls in love with Najma (Zeba) an unwed mother.

The film was written and directed by Pervez Malik.

Armaan Citizens Archive of Pakistan waheed murad Zeba
 
