Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy makes it way to Netflix

The BBC adaptation of author Vikram Seth’s novel A Suitable Boy has made it way to Netflix.

The series will air later this month in UK on BBC One and a year later on the streaming giant. It is being directed by Monsoon Wedding and The Namesake director Mira Nair.

A Suitable Boy narrates the tale of four families living in a newly independent India where Mrs Rupa Metha is trying to arrange a marriage for her 19-year-old daughter Lata to a “suitable boy”.

According to Variety, the cast of the six-part drama, shot entirely on location in India, is led by Bollywood leading man Ishaan Khatter (Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak), Bollywood legend Tabu (The Namesake, Life of Pi, Andhadhun) and Tanya Maniktala as Lata.